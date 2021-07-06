Dixie Day 3: Fun even without the game

DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL DIVISION 1AA MONDAY Winners bracket final Leland 13, South Park 12 Elimination games Stanley 10, Hope Mills 0 Whiteville 15, West Robeson 3 Boger City 9, Whiteville 4 Stanley 12, Sampson County 10 TUESDAY Semifinals Leland vs. Boger City, Field 1, 5 p.m. Stanley vs. South Park, Field 2, 5 p.m. Note: Game to follow at 7 p.m.; Leland is only remaining unbeaten team. If necessary, final game Wednesday at 6 p.m.

CLARKTON — The Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1AA tournament had lots of toys and treats for the young children either there in support or there to play baseball.

One big hit was a wrist baseball which is essentially a yoyo but with a small baseball attached to the end of the string.

Margaret and Ray Poole ran a booth at the tournament up until Monday night. The pair, who have been together for 30 years, run T and R Merchandising and they have now for three years.

The couple go around to different Dixie Youth tournaments selling various items including bike necklaces, fidget spinners and wrist baseballs.

Among the hundreds of screaming fans filling the ballpark were children playing with their toys and they mainly included wrist baseballs. At least every other kid were throwing around a baseball attached to a string attached to a cuff around their wrist.

The Pooles believe that the wrist baseballs help the children with hand-to-eye coordination.

“It’s kind of a stress reliver,” Margaret said. “It’s something to occupy their time.”

The couple’s son used to play baseball. He started when he was 4 and played all the way through college.

“We’ve always loved the sport,” Margaret said.

The head coach of Stanley, Andy Valentin, had a different opinion of the wrist baseballs. He stated that while they’re all in good fun, it is teaching the kids a bad way to throw a baseball. The kids throw the baseball like they would a yoyo. Instead they need to angle their arm back to get ready to throw the ball.

Valentin still believes the toys are OK because the children are there to have fun.

Carey Wrenn, the state director, said that the toys are good for the kids because they help the children have fun while they’re not doing anything between games; and it’s good for the children there to support a sibling. The Pooles said even adults were purchasing the toy.

