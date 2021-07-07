County’s strategic plan gets off the ground

ELIZABETHTOWN — From time to time, they shared a laugh and forged deeper into the process.

At others, they struggled to get past important points.

For about three hours Wednesday in a Campbell Terminal Building conference room at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, nine elected commissioners met alongside leaders from Fountainworks to begin in earnest the task of developing a strategic plan for Bladen County. They participated in critical thinking and brainstorming exercises, and they considered members of the community for focus groups.

Collectively, they talked about wants and needs, and they mixed them with the assets that make the place more than 30,000 call home so very unique.

“Our quality of life is unreal,” freshman commissioner Dr. Danny Ellis said. “We want all this growth, but it’s nice here compared to going somewhere like Lillington, or somewhere where you can’t get around. We’ve got all these woes, but at the same time, the quality of life is very nice — you can get around, you can see your neighbors. People here love each other.

“We want this growth, but we want it to be …,” and his voice trailed off as he sought the right way to phrase it.

Fellow freshman commissioner Rev. Cameron McGill quickly added, “There’s not a meeting in Southport right now saying how can we be more like North Myrtle?”

Warren Miller, of Fountainworks, guided the conversation from that point, asking about the quality of life the group wants to retain, that they truly love. The answers mentioned included how it wouldn’t be an issue, the slow pace, how people look out for each other, location and the quiet and quaint nature of the county.

Commissioners Chairman Charles Ray Peterson also noted, to be honest he said, the county has its poor qualities as well — things like break-ins, drug use, and overdoses.

The group was reintroduced to the concept of the planning process.

Miller allowed the group to comment on points related to a timeline that traced back to the 1990s. It had highlights and key moments, such as the tobacco buyout, Smithfield Foods opening a plant in Tar Heel, and high school consolidation. Commissioners offered a few other points, commented on some posted on the board, and were invited to share key points they understand from their constituents.

From an exercise of brainstorming divided into two groups, they shaped some of their vision. They came back together from an exercise of writing a magazine article 10 years into the future, with vision topics that included quality of life; workforce; housing; education; technology; natural resources; infrastructure; tourism; business; and investors.

In the final hour, the commissioners gave review to the names proposed for focus groups. There was haggling for size in some cases, though Fountainworks suggested most needed to be about 12.

The strategic plan could see a first draft happen sometime by the end of the calendar year or first of next year. There is expected to be work by the focus groups between August and November, a period in September for community conversations and engagement, and an early December review by the board of community input and preparation for board reviews.

