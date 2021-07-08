Coronavirus: Vaccination rate in Bladen still 1 in 3

ELIZABETHTOWN — More than half a year since availability, just one in three from Bladen County are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In this week’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the county is listed with 34 percent of its total population fully vaccinated, a percentage that has changed little since the state offered a $1 million lottery incentive. The state rate is 43 percent, also a number that has changed only marginally in the month-plus since the governor made his pitch to lure more people.

The Health Department, in a release Wednesday trying to get more people vaccinated, said it is taking walk-ins and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

News of the first case in Bladen County came on April 2, 2020. Since then, the county has recorded 3,528 positive tests — neither the county or state retract false positives — and 3,411 recoveries. Forty-seven have died, and 10 were listed as hospitalized as of Wednesday among 70 active cases.

In July, there has been one death and 18 new cases.

The state’s rate of vaccination for people 65-and-older is 80 percent. Those 18-and-older is 53 percent, and 12-and-older is 50 percent. Partial vaccinations are a couple of percentage points higher for each.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 13,460 fatalities and 1,016,262 cases. Through Wednesday, 415 were hospitalized. More than 13.9 million have been tested for COVID-19.

Chief among the concerns of Gov. Roy Cooper and cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, who leads DHHS, at the outset was health-care facilities and hospitals being overrun. It has never happened. On Wednesday, 26.8 percent of all hospital beds statewide remained available; 23.8 percent of intensive care unit beds were available; and 74.1 percent of ventilators were available.

Two of the 11 schools statewide on the cluster report are in the Bladen County Schools district. Bladenboro Primary remains listed with five cases for children; West Bladen High is logged with one case among staff and five among children. Bladenboro Primary first showed up in aggregate DHHS totals on May 13, and West Bladen on June 29.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. DHHS posts the detailed listing of outbreaks and clusters twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and updates total numbers by county each weekday.

