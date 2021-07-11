Wallet – from 1980s – found on fishing trip to Jones Lake; owner sought

ELIZABETHTOWN — A woman says she’s searching for a man who lost his wallet in a lake in the mid-1980s.

Sarah Foor and her husband were fishing Saturday at Jones Lake State Park when she reeled in the wallet. Inside she found a faded driver’s license, a library card and an array of expired credit cards. It also held a senior photo that’s dated from the 1983-84 school year.

“Mickey, you’re a very special person to me. Love always, Sharon,” reads the back.

The wallet had 50 cents inside. But she still considers it a treasure.

“The library card is perfect. The license is perfect,” Foor said. “Issued May 25, 1982. Expired, March 17, 1986.”

The man was not identified.