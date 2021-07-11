Elsa spares county of major damage

ELIZABETHTOWN — Rain measured just more than 2 inches from Elsa, the tropical storm that was once a hurricane before coming ashore in Florida.

The earliest fifth-named storm on record made landfall in lightly populated Taylor County, Florida, with maximum sustained winds clocking 65 mph. It moved up the East Coast, its center mostly inland including up through North Carolina and just to the west of Bladen County. As it moved Thursday over North Carolina and Virginia, the storm dropped heavy rains of 4 inches or more in some areas, and packed winds of up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City said a tornado was spotted in Fairfield, a community near the Outer Banks north of the NWC location and roughly 200 miles from Elizabethtown.

The storm was blamed for the death of one in Jacksonville, Florida. The Naval Air Force Atlantic Office there said a sailor was killed when a tree fell and struck two cars. Near a Navy base in Georgia, an EF-2 tornado was confirmed; it injured nine and flipped an RV vehicle into a lake at a campground.

By Friday, the storm had tracked up to New England. Streets and subway stations in New York City were flooded by the storm.

Elsa was also blamed for three deaths in the Caribbean before it reached Florida.

