Coronavirus: Bladen remains lone county in the state in the red

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the second consecutive report, Bladen County remains listed as the state’s only “critical community spread” county by the Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS released its latest county alert system update on Thursday. The report is broken into five tiers, assigned by colors from red to orange, yellow, light yellow and green. Those correspond, respectively, to critcal, substantial, significant, moderate, and low.

The county added two deaths, the 48th and 49th since the pandemic began, in the report from Thursday. Coupled with a fatality on July 1, there have been three logged this month after having four in June, one in May and none in April. There were six recorded in 11 days.

Bladen County had seven people hospitalized among 72 active cases in Friday’s report, its Health Department said. Since the first case was made known on April 2, 2020, there have been 3,539 positive tests and 3,418 recoveries. The county, nor the state, does not amend the reports to reflect false positive tests.

In the state alert system report, 66 counties stayed the same as two weeks earlier and 19 improved a tier toward green. Fifteen went the other way. The totals, in addition to Bladen being red, were one orange county, 29 yellows, 50 light yellows and 19 greens.

The percentage of people fully vaccinated in Bladen County is 34 percent, and the fraction partially vaccinated is 37 percent.

The county death total remains the lowest, by total volume, among its neighbors. Cumberland has had 324 deaths, Robeson 272, Columbus 153, Sampson 114 and Pender 69. Bladen’s population is a small fraction compared to all; Columbus, at more than 20,000 larger, is next closest.

The Health Department is taking walk-ins and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.