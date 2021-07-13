ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners have agreed to a contract with nonprofit Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial.

The unanimous move among the eight present Monday evening on the three-year contract is renewable each year, and provides 30-day “out” clauses for both parties. Commissioner Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins voted for the move, but did express some reservations beforehand, in particular about oversight.

Bladen’s Bloomin’ has a board that includes two of the nine elected county commissioners.

Commissioner Ray Britt said, “By them being a nonprofit, they get millions and millions of dollars’ worth of grants that help us to be able to do what has been done. Rest assured, we’re on top of it. Lot of good folks involved with it. I would hope we wouldn’t upset them to want to dissolve. It has been beneficial to the citizens of our county.”

Britt and commission Chairman Charles Ray Peterson are members of the Bladen’s Bloomin’ board. The contract is for economic development services. Peterson noted the pact, even at just three pages, provides a much clearer understanding of the working agreement between the county and the nonprofit.

In a 50-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved going forward with a review of a five-year plan that spends $18.5 million in Bladen County Schools facility needs. Not all of that sum will be provided by the county.

• Held a public hearing for a new consolidation of zoning rules, as put forth by the state legislature. No citizens spoke about the issue over the course of about 10 minutes.

• Unanimously adopted a resolution providing for the issuance of $4,997,000 Water System Revenue Bond, Series 2021.

• Agreed to meet in joint session with the Planning Board on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

The board next meets on the first Monday in August.

