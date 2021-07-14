WHITE LAKE — Commissioners meeting here on Tuesday evening had opportunity to review a two-page correspondence to Dwayne Patterson from Daniel Smith.

Patterson is the director of the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation; Smith is the director of the Division of Water Resources. The lake is owned by the state of North Carolina, though much of its health concerns have originated through monitoring by the town’s commissioners.

The letter is dated June 15 and is marked as received by the town June 25.

In the letter, Smith said “it has come to the attention” of the division that the town “intends to perform additional alum treatments to White Lake.” He summarized events and correspondences between April 11, 2018, and April 16, 2019, before writing, “It is the Division’s determination that an application for, and issuance of, an NPDES individual permit is required before any alum application to White Lake.”

The Division of Water Resources has been consistent since 2018 that a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, often referred to as NPDES permit, would be required for any additional alum treatments.

Smith wrote that the decision “is based on the unique chemistry of White Lake, the potential for toxicity that would result in water quality standard violations, the potential for alum residuals and aluminum hydroxide in the lake sediments, and the loss of fish biomass observed in 2018. Therefore, any in-water discharges of substances would be a violation of NCGS 143-215.1 and would be subject to enforcement.”

The state Parks and Recreation division would have to submit a permit application, Smith wrote.

The Division of Water Resources allowed White Lake to use its general permit for the 2018 alum treatment, a move that arguably saved the lake from economic ruin. In doing so, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission estimated more than 114,000 fish died between May 4 and May 9 during the process.

In a monthly report to the town commissioners, Dr. Diane Lauritsen said one of the things to appreciate during July’s Lakes Appreciation Month is that White Lake has had “stable lake conditions, comparable to the past three summers.”

Elsewhere in the half-hour gathering:

• Tuesday’s meeting included a public hearing for amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance. Commonly known as N.C. Chapter 160D, the amendment is being addressed across the state in all communities with zoning ordinances. The board unanimously approved it, and intends to meet jointly with the town’s Planning Board during a future workshop.

• The fiscal year’s first meeting also meant the appointment of officers. Unanimously approved were: Tom Riel, mayor pro-tempore; Sean Martin, finance officer; Amber Glisson, deputy finance officer; Brenda Clark, town clerk/human resources officer; Bruce Smith, police chief; Tina Merritt-Smith, tax collector; Kim Atkinson, deputy tax collector; Dale Brennan, fire chief/safety officer; Goldston Womble Jr., budget officer; Cliff Hester of Hester, Grady & Hester, town attorney.

