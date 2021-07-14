ELIZABETHTOWN — Two more candidates have filed for the Nov. 2 election in Bladen County municipal races.

Lisa Levy, an incumbent, has filed for Bladenboro commissioner. Jerome Myers, also an incumbent, has filed for Clarkton commissioner.

The county has 21 spots to fill among the seven municipalities. The filing period remains open through noon on Friday

Election Day is Nov. 2. Absentee voting, which is inclusive of the method known as one-stop voting, commences before that.

Others who have already filed include Sue Elkins Hester and Joey Todd for Bladenboro mayor; Blake Proctor and Gregory Sykes for Bladenboro commissioner; Jeffrey Smith for Dublin commissioner; Paula Greene, Herman Lewis and Rufus Lloyd for Elizabethtown’s Town Council; and Rich Glenn in the special election for Town Council in Elizabethtown.

There has been no one to file for mayor in Tar Heel or commissioner in Tar Heel, East Arcadia or White Lake.

