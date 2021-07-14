ELIZABETHTOWN — Jami Edwards Burney has been arrested, and a criminal summons issued for Eula Wiggins Burney and Linda Kay Wiggins, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says.

Jami Burney, 34, is facing charges related to fraud and food stamps. Lawmen say she allowed others to use her EBT card for $1,499.01 between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Eula Burney and Wiggins each face charges related to using an EBT card belonging to Jami Burney.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Department of Social Services on the case.