ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Council has decided to amend the town’s personnel policies regarding the Law Enforcement Recruitment and Retention Program to try to give current and potential officers incentive to stay or join the force.

According to Tony Parrish, the police chief, the department wants to offer officers a sign-on bonus for a two-year contract. There was no mention of an amount during discussion at Monday’s meeting of the Town Council. It takes four to six weeks for an officer to get hired on to the force between the minute he or she signs and the minute he or she working his or her first shift, he said.

The Police Department already has money set aside for training. They want to give current officers incentive to take those training courses by giving them $50 for each course from which they graduate.

“It’s good for the town,” Parrish said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the resolution.

