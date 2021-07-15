FAYETTEVILLE — Traveling into and around Cumberland County?

Don’t be fooled by the long-awaited signs that are the iconic red, white and blue shield declaring Interstate 295.

The Department of Transportation says more of the signs are being installed on 22 miles of what is known as the Outer Loop, replacing the N.C. 295 signs that were black lettering on a white diamond. Those were in place courtesy of a mandate given to the state Department of Transportation by the Federal Highway Administration until more of I-295 could be completed.

Part of the highway, between All American Freeway and Cliffdale Road, got the signs in 2019.

The new signs, about 40 or more, will be placed between August and next spring. Traffic Control Safety Services Inc. of Winston-Salem was awarded the $120,000 contract, which includes overhead signs and lighting.

The highway has been coming to fruition since the first section opened in 2003. The 34-mile bypass around the western side of Fayetteville stretches from south of the city on I-95, near the Robeson County line, to north of it near Eastover and the intersection of U.S. 13 with I-95.

The final segment of construction, from Camden Road to I-95, is scheduled for completion by 2023.

