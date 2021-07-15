ELIZABETHTOWN — White Lake and Tar Heel have candidates for elected positions.

On Wednesday, the seventh of 10 days for municipal election filing, the two communities got their first listings. For White Lake, incumbent commissioners Mike Suggs and Tim Blount did their paperwork at the Bladen County Board of Elections. For Tar Heel, Steve Dowless signed up to run for commissioner.

Stephen Wayne Hester, an incumbent, also filed on Wednesday for reelection as commissioner in Clarkton.

The filing period remains open through noon on Friday. Election Day is Nov. 2. Absentee voting, which is inclusive of the method known as one-stop voting, commences before that.

On Tuesday, incumbent Lisa Levy filed for Bladenboro commissioner. Jerome Myers, also an incumbent, filed for Clarkton commissioner. Monday’s filings included only Jeffrey Smith, an incumbent commissioner in Dublin.

Filed between Tuesday and Friday of last week were two Bladenboro commissioner candidates: Gregory Sykes and Blake Proctor. Sykes is an incumbent, and Proctor a former administrative employee.

Six candidates were in on the first day, July 2, to file, including all four in Elizabethtown seeking to remain a part of the Town Council. Herman Lewis, Rufus Lloyd and Paula Greene are each seeking to return to the board for four-year terms. Rich Glenn Jr., who was appointed following his father’s death, has filed in the special election for the last two years of the term; the seat comes up in the four-year cycle in 2023.

For Bladenboro, Sue Elkins Hester and Joey Todd filed to run for mayor on the opening day.

According to an election roster provided by the county Board of Elections, the following are occupants of the seats up for election this fall:

• Bladenboro: Mayor, Rufus Duckworth; commissioners, Levy, Sykes, and Jeff Atkinson.

• Clarkton: Commissioners, Myers, Hester.

• Dublin: Mayor, Darryl Dowless; commissioner, Smith.

• East Arcadia: Commissioners, Lillian Graham, Pamela Graham.

• Elizabethtown: Town Council, Greene, Lloyd, Lewis. The special election is for the two years left on the unexpired term of the late Dickie Glenn; his son, Rich Glenn Jr., is serving by appointment of the town board.

• Tar Heel: Mayor, Sam Allen; commissioners, Michael Underwood, Angie Hall, Derek Druzak.

• White Lake: Commissioners, Suggs, Blount, Paul Evans.

White Lake voters will consider its town board’s resolution to vote for or against a measure “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.” The action is commonly referred to as liquor by the drink.

