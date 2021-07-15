Martin brings message to Elizabethtown Rotary Club

ELIZABETHTOWN — Leon Martin was the guest speaker on Wednesday for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146.

Martin is an associate with Advancement Regional Business Lenders, Inc., located in Lumberton. Advancement was founded in 1968 and works as a nonprofit community development financial corporation. Offering revolving loan programs, direct and in participation with local banks, Advancement has created more than 14,000 jobs in seven counties — including Bladen.

As a nonprofit corporation, Advancement is able to access funds not directly available to the consumer. Advancement works closely with local banks, economic developers, community colleges, county and municipal leaders in an effort to promote small business development and growth.