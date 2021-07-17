Two mayor do not file for reelection; three of 11 county races have competition

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two mayors in Bladen County chose not to file for reelection, and three challengers are in the mix for seats on the Elizabethtown Town Council.

Filing for the Nov. 2 municipal election closed Friday at noon. There was a flurry — as is typical and often times expected — in the final two days.

Mayor Rufus Duckworth chose not to run for reelection in Bladenboro and Mayor Darryl Dowless did likewise in Dublin. Sam Allen did file in Tar Heel on Friday.

In Elizabethtown, Rich Glenn Jr. is running unopposed for the remaining two years of unexpired Town Council term that was held by his late father, Dicky Glenn. In the races for three spots on the council that have four-year terms available, there are six candidates.

Uncontested races are numerous, including races with fewer candidates than seats available. The list includes Clarkton commissioners, Dublin mayor and commissioner, East Arcadia commissioners, Tar Heel mayor and commissioners, and White Lake commissioners.

In addition to the Elizabethtown Town Council, competition is strongest in Bladenboro. There are three candidates for mayor, and four for three commissioner seats. Those three races are the only ones among 11 with more candidates than spots available.

White Lake voters will consider its town board’s resolution to vote for or against a measure “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.” The action is commonly referred to as liquor by the drink.

Here’s each municipality, positions available and candidates:

• Bladenboro: Mayor, Sue Elkins Hester, Joey Todd, David Hales; commissioners, Lisa M. Levy, Blake Proctor, Gregory Sykes, Jeff Atkinson. The three mayoral candidates are all seeking the spot held by Duckworth. Proctor is the only challenger among the commissioner candidates; each of the other three are incumbents.

• Clarkton: Commissioners, Jerome Myers, Stephen Hester. Each are incumbents.

• Dublin: Mayor, Alex Hursey; commissioner, Jeffrey Smith. Hursey is seeking the spot held by Dowless. Smith is an incumbent.

• East Arcadia: Commissioners, Pamela Graham. Graham is seeking reelection. Nobody else filed; the seat held by Lillian Graham is also to be filled by the choice of voters.

• Elizabethtown: Town Council, Paula Greene, Rufus Lloyd, Herman Lewis, Harfel Davis, Ilka Huntley McElveen, William H. Moore. There is a special election for the two years left on the unexpired term of the late Dickie Glenn; his son, Rich Glenn Jr., is serving by appointment of the town board and is the only candidate in that race. Greene, Lloyd and Lewis are incumbents among the six vying for the three spots that have four-terms available.

• Tar Heel: Mayor, Sam Allen; commissioners, Steve Dowless. Allen is the incumbent. There are three seats for commissioners on the ballot, all changing to four-year terms; commissioner incumbents Michael Underwood, Angie Hall, Derek Druzak did not file for reelection.

• White Lake: Commissioners, Mike Suggs, Tim Blount, Paul Evans. All are incumbents.

