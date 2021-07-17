ELIZABETHTOWN — Twenty-three teams from mostly southeastern North Carolina have converged on Leinwand Park for the Dixie Youth Baseball state championships in Majors Division 1 and Division 2.

Opening ceremonies were Friday night. The small field in the heart of town were thousands have learned the game was covered with youngsters in colorful uniforms harboring big dreams. Elizabethtown and Bladen County teams are among them in the Division 1 tournament, and square off this evening at 8.

Games for both brackets start today at 10 a.m. and last throughout the day.

Carey Wrenn, the state director, said the organization places God and country, in that order, above all else. Wrenn gave a short speech at the opening ceremony regarding two books that were important for Dixie Youth — the Bible and the Dixie Youth handbook.

“I want to thank Elizabethtown for their outstanding hospitality,” Wrenn said to all of the people at the ceremony.

He also brought up the Dixie Youth scholarship opportunity for the players once they have reached high school and are going on to college. He said they award 100 scholarships a year.

The last thing the state director noted was that the teams were also playing for a good sportsmanship award which was equally as important as the championship award.

The trophy was placed in the middle of the field during the ceremony.

An announcer called out the names of every player and coach from each team in both divisions. They all gave a fist bump and ran to a spot lining the field.

