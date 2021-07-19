TAR HEEL — Bladen County Schools’ Principal of the Year will have a new assignment this fall.

Vanessa Ruffin, who has been at Plain View Primary, will be going to Bladenboro Middle.

“The people I work with are a vital part of the success of Plain View Primary School,” Ruffin said. “The staff works together to do what is best for children.”

She’ll represent the county in this year’s regional and state competition. Eight regional winners are selected, usually in December, and the state winner is announced in the spring.

Ruffin is a 16-year veteran in education. She says she chose to settle down in the community where she was raised because of her roots to the area. And the camaraderie she’s experienced testifies to a wise decision.

“All of the principals in Bladen County support each other,” Ruffin said. “Being a team player and wanting the best for all students are qualities that make any principal stand out.”

Her favorite part about being a principal at Plain View was, hands down, the relationships that were built with the staff, students and the community.

“Plain View Primary School is more like a family to me,” Ruffin said. “All staff work together to do what is best for the students.”

Ashley Davis, a third-grade teacher at Plain View, said she noticed Ruffin’s work ethic immediately.

“She is always moving throughout the building,” Davis said. “She is visible to students and staff. While being present, she is asking questions, checking on her teachers, and jumping in if she’s needed. Mrs. Ruffin is always on the move. She has a passion for her job that is evident each and every day.

“I respect and admire the fact that she is not afraid to ‘get in the trenches’ with her teachers. I’ve seen her take out trash, clean bathrooms, sweep, make copies, assist with lesson plans, help students in the classroom, and the list goes on and on. She works beside us while she leads, and that, in my opinion, is what makes a good leader.”

Roberta Graham, a teacher at Plain View since 1996, gave Ruffin high praise as well.

“Mrs. Ruffin is very transparent and is always eager to learn new things that are beneficial to the school and students,” Graham said. “She frequently reminded the staff of the ‘why’ of what we do is — ‘for our kids.’ She is also a leader that doesn’t ask her staff to do anything she wouldn’t do.

“Mrs. Ruffin has covered classrooms when needed, cleaned bathrooms, mopped floors and taken out trash. She has built a great rapport with our students. She is all about building relationships with our students.”

Ruffin said the hardest part about the job is filling staff vacancies, and selecting the right candidate to provide quality education to the students.

She plans to embrace her new role at Bladenboro Middle and be the best instructional leader for the Bladenboro community.

“My priority as a principal is to make sure all students feel safe when they enter the school building and provide the best educational experience to help them be better people,” she said.

Davis describes Ruffin’s zest to succeed in a way that helps meet that goal.

“She loves to laugh,” Davis said. “You can hear her laughing from afar, and sometimes it’s hard for her to stop. She’s a beautiful person inside and out.”

Davis believes the Plain View team will miss her greatly. Yet, she’s proud of her and knows Bladenboro Middle will be fortunate to have her rejoin their school.

“She will be an asset to the school and surrounding community,” Davis said.

Ruffin remembers well the impact of those who taught her.

“My high school teacher inspired me to want to learn more about biology,” Ruffin said. “I enjoy all areas of science. Science is all around us every day.”

Her favorite part about being a teacher is when students are grasping concepts and they say, “I got this,” and “I understand now.”

She became a principal to be able to inspire students and make a difference in the lives of young children.

Colleagues believe she’s doing just that.

“Mrs. Ruffin is caring, supportive, and fun,” Graham said. “She loves people. Once you meet her, you will see the genuine love she has for people. She always has a smile and sweet spirit.”

