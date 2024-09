ELIZABETHTOWN — Cameron Raymond Schalk has been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The 22-year-old from Willow Spring, an unincorporated town just outside of Fuquay-Varina in southeastern Wake County, was traveling in the Tar Heel area about 70 miles from home. Deputies say among the things he had with him were marijuana, ecstacy, a concealed weapon and more than $1,000 in cash.

Schalk was jailed in the Bladen County Detention Center. Bail was set at $125,000.