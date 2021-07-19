Cucalorus Film Festival returning to in-person activities

WILMINGTON — In person attendance will be permitted at the 27th annual Cucalorus Film Festival in downtown Wilmington.

Cucalorus, the company which helped bring to life virtual graduation ceremonies each of the last two years for Bladen Community College, hosts the event Nov. 10-14. This festival has original, independent and international films for screening at historic Thalian Hall and at the recently renovated Jengo’s Playhouse. There will also be screenings at Hi-Wire Brewery, a newcomer to the lineup, and in the Film Studies building on the campus of UNC Wilmington.

A more detailed listing of the lineup for the five days of film, music and performance is expected in August. Cucalorus prides itself on equity, and a release says more than 50 percent of all film selections will be directed by women, and more than 50 percent of all films will be from directors of color.

Passes for this year’s festival can be purchased on the festival’s website: cucalorus.org.

The Cucalorus Film Festival is funded in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, South Arts, Mellon Foundation, the city of Wilmington, New Hanover County, and UNC Wilmington.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: JournalBladen.