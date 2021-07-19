Tatum retires from Bladen County Hospital; served 44 years

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital is losing one of its longest serving employees.

Debra Tatum has retired after 44 years of service.

A release from Cape Fear Valley Health, the parent company of the hospital, says she is credited with getting the hospital’s initial national accreditation with the American College of Radiology for ultrasound. She is hailed for “her leadership, experience, and knowledge of her profession.”

Tatum previously worked in diagnostic radiology, mammography, and computed tomography.