Smithfield Foods hiring; event is Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TAR HEEL — Smithfield Foods has a nationwide hiring event Wednesday, including here in Bladen County.

A release says the time is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The county’s largest employer has openings at its Tar Heel plant for material handlers and in production maintenance; and openings in Bladenboro for herdspersons.

A material handler works “in a cold environment, managing incoming and outgoing shipments — putting boxed product on pallets, etc.,” the release says. A maintenance tech may include “work with utilities, ammonia/refrigeration, electrical or maintenance.” A herdsperson “assists in routine animal care, particularly related to health, growth and breeding.”

Smithfield says there are full-time positions available. To preregister, go to smithfieldfoods.com/national-hiring-day. Among the incentives is a trip for two sweepstakes; grand prize winner gets a $3,000 trip to Coney Island, New York.

