Rodeo benefitting Boys & Girls Home returns in August

LAKE WACCAMAW — Back from a year’s hiatus caused by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina will host its annual rodeo fundraiser on Aug. 13-14.

Gates open at 6 p.m. each evening, with the rodeo starting at 8 p.m., at the Benton/BTS Arena & Exhibition Center. The exhibition center is at 215 Bill Thompson Lane in Lake Waccamaw.

Amanda Thompson, the equine therapy coordinator and the events coordinator, described genuine excitement for the rodeo’s return.

“After having to cancel last year’s event, it was a big question for us to make sure we could bring a quality event safely for everyone to enjoy,” she said in a release. “Our farm team, along with leadership, worked to put together a plan to make this rodeo happen.”

The event, provided by Thomas Linton Rodeo, is sanctioned by the Southern Rodeo Association and will include top riders in bull riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and bareback riding.

Ricky Creech, the president and CEO at the Lake Waccamaw home, said event sponsors Old Dominion Freight Line and the Southeastern Gospel Music Association “made it possible to bring this event back.”

Early arrivals are encouraged. Tickets are only being sold at the gates.

More information, including on how to become a sponsor for the event, is available from Johnna Harrelson at 910-646-3083.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.