ELIZABETHTOWN — Four members of the Bladen County Board of Elections were sworn in on Tuesday at noon.

Chairwoman Louella Thompson, Deborah Belle, Michael Aycock and Emery White took their oaths from Niki S. Dennis, the county’s clerk of court. Thompson’s appointment as chairwoman was announced Monday afternoon along with those from 99 other counties by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Thompson and Belle are Democrats; Aycock and White are Republicans.

Hakeem Brown, a Democrat, was among those announced as appointed to the panel by the state Board of Elections, following nomination from the Bladen County Democratic Party. But Brown, a sheriff candidate in 2018, penned a letter to Dr. Larry Hayes on June 29 in which he declined “due to changing circumstances.”

The state has not announced his replacement.

The four sworn in were on the board for the most recent two-year period. Patsy Sheppard, a Democrat, was the other member during that time.

The board next convenes for a regular meeting on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at the staff office, 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

