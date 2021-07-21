Summer learning program attracts more than 800 students

ELIZABETHTOWN — More than 800 students attended the Bladen County Schools’ summer learning program, Camp Aspire.

Cheryl White-Smith, director of exceptional children for the school district, shared the information on Monday evening at the regular meeting of the Board of Education.

White-Smith explained the program lasted four weeks and it was focused on academics, STEAM, physical education, intervention, remediation and enrichment. STEAM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and math curriculum.

Other themes within the program included Farm to Fork, NASA/Rocketry and career exploration.

There were four sites for the program: West Bladen and East Bladen high schools, Elizabethtown Primary School and Dublin Primary School.

“Our attendance on the average was 810 students,” White-Smith said. “We had a great result with Camps Aspire.”

A total of 276 took credit recovery classes over the summer.

Rusty Worley, director of maintenance, discussed schools with upcoming projects and their funding. The school district enrolled 4,087 students in 2019-20 for kindergarten through 12th grade, and 3,881 in 2020-21; it projects 3,812 in 2024-25, according to facility figures given to county commissioners July 19.

Included in his report:

• The projects list included Clarkton School of Discovery, gym and media center roof, lottery funds; Elizabethtown Primary, kindergarten roof, lottery funds; East Bladen, auxiliary gym lighting, capital outlay funds; West Bladen, auxiliary gym lighting, capital outlay funds; East Bladen, parking lot, funding undecided; West Bladen, outside sports storage, capital outlay funds; East Bladen, outside sports storage, capital outlay funds; Elizabethtown Primary, front and side drainage, lottery funds.

• Elizabethtown Middle, Bladenboro Middle and Clarkton School of Discovery are in need of bleacher replacement. Each is in the bid phase.

• Chiller replacement projects are ongoing at West Bladen, East Bladen, Elizabethtown Middle and Bladenboro Middle. The two high schools are in bid phase, the two middle schools are in design phase.

• There are problems at both high schools with tennis courts and the tracks surrounding the football fields. Worley said there’s no money in the budget for repairs. The schools haven’t hosted track meets in at least each of the last three seasons. The tennis courts had no repairs from the time they were built in 2001 until the summer of 2019, when about $50,000 worth of repair was done at each. A more costly fix to each of them at the time was declined.

