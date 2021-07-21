Smith chosen for worldwide scholar society

ATLANTA — Heavyn Smith of Elizabethtown, a student at East Bladen High, has been selected for the National Society of High School Scholars.

The honor is for “top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment,” a release says. The society made the announcement through James W. Lewis, its co-founder and president.

The membership is lifetime. The society says it connects members with resources needed from high school to college and career, helping “develop their strengths and pursue their passions.”

The society was formed in 2002 by Lewis and Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes. There are more than 1.7 million members in more than 170 countries.