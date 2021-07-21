Pait graduates magna cum laude from Sherman College of Chiropractic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Victoria Pait, the daughter of Angela and Bill Pait, graduated magna cum laude earning her doctorate of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic at its 140th commencement program June 12.

She was in a class of 23 from around the world.

Pait, from Bladenboro, was homeschooled throughout her elementary and high school years. She attended Bladen Community College for two years, earned her bachelor’s in biology from North Greenville University, and will be opening her practice in Greer, South Carolina.

Sherman, a release says, “requires students to complete approximately 4,600 hours (14 quarters) of classroom and laboratory study and also includes an internship in the college’s on-campus Chiropractic Health Center.”

Dr. Cynthia Treharne, a doctor of chiropractic and a certfied physician’s assistant of chiropractic, gave the commencement address. She’s an instructor at Sherman in basic and clinical sciences.