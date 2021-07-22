Coronavirus: Active cases climb slightly, near mark prior to the Fourth of July

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s active coronavirus cases has climbed this week, moving back where it was prior to the July Fourth holiday.

The change is not great. At the end of last week, the Friday report from the Health Department indicated 73 cases were active. It’s 97 as of Wednesday, just two less than the June 30 report. In between was a steady decline in hospitalizations — there were 18 in the June 30 report, a low of four as recently as Monday — and active cases dropped as low as 61 on July 13.

Five people are hospitalized among 97 active cases, according to Wednesday’s county report.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 3,607 positive tests and 3,457 recoveries. In July, Bladen County has logged seven deaths, 97 positive tests, and 92 recoveries. Neither the county nor the state adjust numbers for false positives.

Bladen remains listed as the state’s only “critical community spread” county by the Department of Health and Human Services. The report is broken into five tiers, assigned by colors from red to orange, yellow, light yellow and green. Those correspond, respectively, to critcal, substantial, significant, moderate, and low.

Bladen has been the only red county two reports in a row. The next report is due before the end of this week.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

In the statewide outbreak and cluster reports. Bladenboro Primary remains listed with five cases for children; West Bladen High is logged with one case among staff and six among children. Bladenboro Primary first showed up in aggregate DHHS totals on May 13, and West Bladen on June 29.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. DHHS posts the detailed listing of outbreaks and clusters on Tuesdays only.

Vaccination series are complete for 34 percent of the total population of the county, DHHS says. There are 11,220 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 12,473 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 4,469,442 people fully vaccinated and 4,765,050 partially vaccinated. The breakdown statewide of those fully vaccinated is 83 percent for ages 65-and-up, 56 percent for age 18 and up, 54 percent for age 12 and up, and 46 percent for total population.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,176 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 965 in Bladenboro; 442 in Clarkton; 361 in East Arcadia; 199 in White Oak; 191 in Tar Heel; 97 in Council; and 69 in Kelly.

There are 21 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been 15 in Bladenboro; five each Clarkton and East Arcadia; three in Council; two in White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 13,550 deaths.

• 1,028,131 cases.

• 694 hospitalized.

• 14,152,860 tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 30 of 53 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, seven are ages 65-74, seven are ages 50-64, and three are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 935 deaths and 69,211 cases. Cumberland has 325 deaths and 31,334 cases; Robeson has 273 deaths and 17,338 cases; Columbus has 153 deaths and 6,601 cases; Sampson has 115 deaths and 8,281 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,657 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,684 deaths and 73,973 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 39 nursing homes, 20 residential care facilities, 22 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, two are in Robeson and one in Cumberland.

Bladen and Cumberland each have two clusters.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.9 percent of the deaths (5,147) and 46.4 percent of the cases (476,891).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 986 deaths and 116,505 positive cases, Gaston County has 444 deaths and 27,424 cases, Rowan County has 314 deaths and 17,530 cases, Cabarrus County has 264 deaths and 22,794 cases, and Union County has 228 deaths and 25,334 cases — a total of 2,236 deaths and 209,587 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 742 deaths and 90,645 cases, Durham County has 239 deaths and 26,092 cases, Johnston County has 240 deaths and 22,776 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,693 cases — a total of 1,322 deaths and 148,206 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 726 deaths and 49,147 cases, Forsyth County has 428 deaths and 37,327 cases, Randolph County has 234 deaths and 15,486 cases, and Davidson County has 201 deaths and 17,138 cases — a total of 1,589 deaths and 119,098 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 34.2 million confirmed cases and 609,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 31.2 million.

There have been more than 192 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.1 million deaths.

