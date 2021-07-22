Coronavirus: Cooper’s face covering mandate expires next week; Bladen County Schools yet to announce policy

RALEIGH — Thirteen months later, Gov. Roy Cooper is letting the guard come off.

On the final Friday of June last summer, the Democratic governor who was seeking reelection instituted a statewide face covering mandate. Friday of next week, all elements related to masks in that executive order will be over.

The announcement Wednesday during a briefing with the media also included instruction — or lack thereof — for school districts. Essentially, it is on each one locally to determine how they will move forward. The governor’s office, along with cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen of the Department of Health and Human Services, has a tool kit for schools in place that says students in kindergarten through eighth grade “should” be:

• Required to wear face coverings indoors.

• Require passengers and staff to wear a face covering on buses, vans and in other forms of group transportation.

And with regards to grades 9-12, the kit says face coverings “should” be worn indoors by students, workers, teachers, guests, other adults, and chldren age 2 or older unless an exception applies.

Pressed on specifics of oversight, Cooper said, “We know masks work. The health and safety and ability of our students to learn in person depends on school leaders following this guidance.”

Bottom line: there is no mandated policy.

Bladen County Schools, at press time Thursday morning, was yet to announce how it would proceed. The Board of Education is next scheduled to meet Aug. 9. Sports teams begin “official in season” practice a week from Monday, with competition two weeks after that; the first day of school is Aug. 23, with teachers reporting to work a week prior on Aug. 16.

Two schools, Bladenboro Primary and West Bladen High, have been on the statewide cluster report throughout the summer. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

Cohen said Wednesday that 94 percent of new cases and hospitalizations in the state are from those without a vaccination. Addressing the county commissioners recently, Dr. Terri Duncan of the Bladen County Health Department said 99 percent of new cases here are from those without vaccination.

The governor has put federal COVID-19 relief money to use with vaccine incentives, a lottery-style giveaway of $1 million to adults and $125,000 scholarships to students. Arguably, the plea hasn’t worked well. Only 24 percent of youth ages 12-17 are vaccinated, Cohen said Wednesday, and of all state residents age 12 or older eligible for a shot, only 54 percent are fully vaccinated.

The lobbying organization for teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators, said Cooper’s decision on face coverings was “very poorly timed” and “flies in the face of recommendations” from federal health officials. A list of “key takeaways” on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, indicates there are no key points in Cooper’s update that is not aligned with the CDC.

Lawmakers in North Carolina, primarily the Republicans who have majority in the General Assembly, have pushed for local school districts to be in control of students wearing face coverings. Wake County this week said it would requires face coverings for all students and staff; Union County and Rowan-Salisbury Schools even before Wednesday had already voted to make face coverings optional.

Many others, such as Charlotte-Mecklenburg, are like Bladen and yet to decide.

