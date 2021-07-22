ELIZABETHTOWN — Lee Greene, esteemed and beloved member of the community, has died.

He was 63.

Greene, the manager of Bladen Builders Supply where he worked with his father and brother since 1979, had battled cancer. He was married 41 years to Paula Hobbs Greene, a member of the Town Council in Elizabethtown.

According to an obituary on the internet, Greene’s son Lane joined him at the business in 2019. Lee Greene and his brother Hobby also operated Village Greene Properties.

Greene was honored by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce during its annual awards presentation in February. He held leadership positions with the Cape Fear Valley-Bladen County Hospital Foundation, Elizabethtown Airport Commission, the chamber, and several positions at Trinity United Methodist Church.

In his obituary, the family wrote, “Lee represented the best of humanity — service and generosity to family, friends, and neighbors — with enthusiasm and (sometimes wickedly sarcastic) good humor. Heartfelt thanks to the many friends who supported Lee during his illness and made him feel truly loved.”

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Ann Hamill Greene (husband, Justin DeGarmo), son Lane Greene (wife, Samantha Martin Greene), grandsons Tripp and Mack; and his brother Hobby (wife, Janie).

A Celebration of Life service is Sunday at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.

