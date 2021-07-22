Bladen County scam identified; caller asks for money, poses as a deputy, cites missing jury duty

ELIZABETHTOWN — A scam that seeks to act as the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing, and the true department is warning the public not to be taken in by the scheme.

It involves the caller, posing as a deputy, asking for payments because of a failure to appear for jury duty. Sheriff Jim McVicker said, “We would never ask the public to send money for missing a jury summons, grand jury, or any other criminal matter.”

Anyone receiving such a call, or something like it that is suspicious, should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.