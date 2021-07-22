ELIZABETHTOWN — Business stakeholders in the heart of Elizabethtown are asked to meet with the town of Elizabethtown and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on July 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Those coming do not have to be chamber members. The meeting will be in the Cape Fear Famer’s Market, 106 MLK Drive.

The purpose of the meeting is to “discuss how to enhance the business district and plan promotions,” a release from the chamber and town says.

Businesses “in the area that encompasses” the first two blocks of West Broad Street, the first block of South Poplar Street and the block of MLK from Broad to King streets are invited.

More information is available by calling 910-862-4368.