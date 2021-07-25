ELIZABETHTOWN — Folks are giving Elizabethtown props for going above and beyond as host for two Dixie Youth Baseball tournaments.

Parents and coaches from the various teams stated that Elizabethtown has done a good job at keeping the parks clean and well managed for the crowds of people coming from all over North Carolina. The Majors Division 1 and Division 2 tourneys wrapped up Thursday and Saturday, with Riegelwood winning the Division 2 crown and West Robeson prevailing in Division 1.

“They were very organized,” said Brandon Poirier from Leland. “They had everything put in place. They had everything put in stock. The fields were maintained very well so they did everything right.”

Poirier stated that this wasn’t the first time he came to Elizabethtown for Dixie Youth and it wouldn’t upset him if it wasn’t the last. They had no disappointment when learning that Elizabethtown was going to be the host this year.

The dad of Hayden Poirier, 11, said that the best part of the tournament was the fact that there were equal teams playing each other.

“It wasn’t like we would wash out on one and not the other,” Poirier said. “It was good competition.”

William Brown from Fayetteville with the Fairmont team was also happy with the way Elizabethtown ran the show. He especially liked the fact that the grounds crew were quick to get out on the field as soon as the kids were done playing to get them ready for the next game.

Brown didn’t have any accommodations in Elizabethtown per se because he made the drive out from Cumberland County every time his team would play a game. He stated he was fine with the commute since Fayetteville is about an hour away. He also thought the fields looked bigger this year and made a great place for the plethora of fans that made their way in to see the players play ball.

Brown was also pleased with the amount of parking Elizabethtown had, stating they stepped up their game since the last time they hosted the Dixie Youth Tournament.

Eden Oxendine with the West Robeson team was also satisfied with the way Elizabethtown handled the games. She expressed that she had no complaints when it came to the tournament or the town. Oxendine is from Pembroke and came to the tournament for her son, Joseden Oxendine.

One parent was pleased with the announcements they make in between games about sportsmanship and a reminder of the scholarship the players are eligible for once they reach their senior year going into their freshman year of college.

The team’s main coach, Eric Freeman, was happy that the state tournament was hosted by Elizabethtown.

“The restaurants have been great, the travel’s been great,” Freeman said. “They’ve been very accommodating. The guys on the field worked extra hard to get them ready for us.”

According to the coach, the West Robeson team has made it to the World Series before and finds the competition exciting. Freeman said that Elizabethtown was a great team.

