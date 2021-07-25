ELIZABETHTOWN — Danny Priest, director of campus safety and security at Bladen Community College, was the guest speaker Wednesday for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 in District 7730.

Priest oversees the college’s basic law enforcement training. His message to the Rotarians included an update on recruiting by lawmen, how the college is meeting the demand, and the benefits of such a career.

Those going through BLET at Bladen Community College are eligible for work with any law enforcement agency, from small municipal police departments to those in larger metro areas, and even the State Highway Patrol. Some agencies have additional training steps. BLET also qualifies participants for some private enterprise operations.

The college is recruiting for a day academy beginning in mid-October, and a night academy that also begins in mid-October. The day sessions are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; the night are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Each session has occasional Saturday classes.