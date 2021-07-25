DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will host a Back to School Blast! on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at its Dublin campus for Bladen County Schools students.

Similar to the graduation celebration in May, college planners will set up a number of station areas for students and their families to visit. Items donated and available for free will include backpacks, school supplies, Polo shirts, hair cuts and a school uniform exchange.

Plus, the Bladen County Health Department will be on site with COVID-19 vaccines available.

The college plans to have available educational resources, local sports registration information, and CPR training.

A few other fun activities are also being planned.

More information is available by calling 910-879-5634. The college is at 7418 N.C. 41, just off the roundabout with N.C. 410 near West Bladen High School.

