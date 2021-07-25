Polo To Go campaign has drop-offs at six spots in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Donations are being accepted at six locations for the Polo To Go campaign, conducted by the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 in District 7730.

Polo shirts can be placed at the following locations: Bladen Community College, Bladen County Public Library, Bladen County Health Department, Bladen County Department of Social Services, Bladen County Board of Education administration building, and Bladen County Hospital.

Sizes and colors are flexible: White, royal blue, black, Carolina blue, navy, gold, green, orange, gray, red, teal and purple.

The shirts will be distributed at the Bladen County Back to School Blast! on Aug. 7 at the college’s Dublin campus.

More information is available by calling 910-879-5634.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: JournalBladen.