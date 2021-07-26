Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church Cemetery vandalized

ELIZABETHTOWN — Vandalism damage at a Bladen County cemetery is under investigation.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, through a release Monday morning, said headstones were damaged at the Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church Cemetery. It’s located on N.C. 87, south of Elizabethtown, at the intersection of Lisbon Road in Council.

Lawmen said they received the report about the damage on Sunday evening. A release from the Sheriff’s Office says eight to 10 tombstones were turned over or damaged.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.