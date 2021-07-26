SE Health Clarkton requires employees to get vaccination

CLARKTON — Southeastern Health Center Clarkton is among a number of health-care facilities across the state requiring employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to continue working.

The N.C. Healthcare Association on Thursday said several of the state’s largest hospital systems were making the requirement. The list included UNC Health, Duke University Health, Charlotte-based Atrium Health, Greensboro-based Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Winston-Salem based Novant Health.

UNC Health is the parent company to the hospital in Lumberton formerly known as Southeastern Regional Medical Center. It is now UNC Health Southeastern, and the Clarkton clinic is among its affiliates.

Cape Fear Valley Health, headquartered in Fayetteville and the parent company of Bladen County Hospital, was not listed. The health system, through a spokeswoman’s email, said, “Cape Fear Valley Health is not requiring employee vaccinations at this time, though we strongly encourage all employees to be vaccinated.”

The association has 130 member health systems and hospitals.

“Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection, and to mitigate the spread of the virus within healthcare facilities and among clinicians, patients and their families and friends,” the association said in a statement on its website.

The association, in communication with The Associated Press on Thursday, said 94 percent of cases and deaths reported between May 6 and July 11 have been among people not fully vaccinated.

The association’s recommendation was praised by cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“Thank you to the North Carolina Healthcare Association, and the health systems that are leading the way requiring vaccination for employees, for taking action to protect the health care workforce, their patients, our communities and the state,” Cohen said in a news release. “Vaccinations are our way out of the pandemic. Don’t wait to vaccinate.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.