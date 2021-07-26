WHITEVILLE — Lawmen from Bladen and Columbus counties worked together to execute arrests on Thursday night of Jeramie Laurn Heustess, Chris Edwin Page and Jerry Atkinson Jr.

The trio is facing a number of charges related to methamphetamine. In addition, Page and Aktinson face charges related to felons with guns, and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Heustess, arrested in a Walgreens parking lot here, was jailed in Columbus County Detention Center. Bail was set at $157,500.

Page and Aktinson were arrested after a search warrant was executed in Clarkton in the 3700 block of N.C. 211. Each was jailed in the Bladen County Detention Center. Bail was set at $600,000 for each suspect.

Heustess, 35, lists a Bladenboro address on Storms Road. Page, 59, lists an address matching where the search took place. Atkinson, 48, lists an address on Sable Run Trail in Clarkton.