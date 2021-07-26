GARLAND — Authorities have identified a Garland man, whose body was found along with a small dog inside the charred remains of a home destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

Eugene Beasley, 93, was killed in the blaze at 107 W. 7th St. The fire was reported just after 9 a.m. Upon arrival, responding emergency units discovered a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from Garland, Taylors Bridge, Harrells, Clinton, Roseboro, Hickory Grove, Ammon, White Lake and Elizabethtown responded to the fire, in addition to units from Sampson County EMS.

The Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation into the cause of the fire. There is currently no indication of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday news release.