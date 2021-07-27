Lumberton hospital at maximum capacity; still taking emergencies

LUMBERTON — The hospital here is at maximum capacity, and potential patients are being asked to seek other alternatives.

UNC Health Southeastern, which has an affiliate office in Clarkton, is “urging the public to visit their primary care physician or use local urgent care clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care as currently all staffed beds at the medical center are occupied and patients seeking admission are facing delays,” a release says.

The hospital says the current surge is because of various health conditions, including an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In the release, the UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief nurse executive said emergency situations can still come in.

“Individuals with true emergencies, such as trauma or chest pain, should not hesitate to come in for emergency care,” Renae Taylor said. “Patients who do seek care from our emergency department will be treated in order of the seriousness of their condition, therefore individuals who seek emergency care for minor health issues will likely face extensive delays and, for that reason, we are encouraging them to seek alternatives for their care.”

Non-emergency medical care situations should visit primary care or walk-in clinics, the release said. To schedule sick appointments using a call center, dial 844-735-8864 or call the clinic. Clinics not requiring an appointment are Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville, and The Clinic at Walmart in the Lumberton Walmart Supercenter.

To schedule a vaccination for COVID-19, call 844-735-8864. More information is available at southeasternhealth.org.

