WHITE LAKE — Business stakeholders in the White Lake area are asked to meet with the town of White Lake and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m.

Those coming do not have to be chamber members. The meeting will be in the Town Hall, 1879 White Lake Drive.

The purpose of the meeting is to “share updates, listen to concerns, and discuss the planning of promotions,” a release from the chamber says.

All businesses in the White Lake area are invited.

More information is available by calling 910-862-4368.