Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, like that of Dr. Anthony Fauci, is being tested across the country following its new recommendations on Tuesday.

Across social media and through press releases, politicians were quick to posture. The outbreak of opinion was eerily reminiscent of various times a year ago when a different president was in the White House.

Fauci knows the feeling. He was hailed much of last year and remains recognized as the nation’s leader in infectious diseases, but today he’s routinely scoffed at by about as many that look to him for guidance.

Confusion of what to believe and from whom is prevalent.

Yet for his part, President Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe the new guidance from the CDC will invite confusion. The people in this country unvaccinated, he said, are the ones who are “sowing enormous confusion.”

“The more we learn about this virus and the delta variation, the more we have to be worried and concerned,” Biden said. “And there’s only one thing we know for sure — if those other 100 million people got vaccinated, we’d be in a very different world.”

Dr. Greg Murphy, a Republican representing eastern North Carolina in the Greenville area, tweeted, “We got people vaccinated with the intention of removing their masks. Not putting them back on. The Delta variant has nothing to do with it. They just want control.”

Murphy, a magna cum laude graduate of Davidson and honors graduate from the UNC School of Medicine, is a urologist.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from Charlotte, blasted Biden.

“Since last year, I’ve been telling North Carolinians that vaccines are the most effective tool we have to return to life as normal and the scientific data has shown that to be true, with 94 percent of North Carolina cases and 97 percent of all U.S. hospitalizations occurring among the unvaccinated population.

“I am deeply concerned that the Biden administration’s contradictory decision will cause even more vaccine hesitancy, giving many Americans the false impression that the vaccines are not as effective as they were originally told. The data shows that fully vaccinated Americans are at a very low risk of a breakthrough infection and are at an incredibly low risk of serious complications. The promise of the vaccine was to protect Americans from the worst outcomes and allow them to return to life as normal. Now many local and state governments across the nation are bound to reimplement restrictions and mask mandates, even for Americans who are fully vaccinated.

“The Biden administration apparently doesn’t trust the science, and they clearly don’t trust the American people to take personal responsibility for their own choices.”

The CDC on Tuesday said people fully vaccinated need “to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.” That’s defined as 50 new cases per 100,000 people. The agency also included some other reasons the fully vaccinated would wear a face covering, most related to health conditions.

In its key points, the CDC said the fully vaccinated can:

• Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings.

• Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic.

• Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible.

• Participate in many of the activities that they did before the pandemic; for some of these activities, they may choose to wear a mask.

• Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel and from self-quarantine after travel.

• Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the delta variant is a mutated and more transmissible version of the virus. She said the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people.

Vaccinated people, she said, “have the potential to spread that virus to others.”

Most new infections in the United States, including in Bladen County according to Dr. Terri Duncan at its Health Department, continue to be among the unvaccinated. What is being called “breakthrough infections” can occur in vaccinated people, though there is generally a milder illness.

The news comes as school districts, including Bladen County Schools, are deciding what to do in the new year that starts next month. The district here has not made an announcement. The Board of Education next meets in regular session Aug. 9.

According to published reports, there are 14 school districts in North Carolina — of 115 total — that have already made wearing face coverings optional for K-12 students. Many more are deciding this week or next, and more that will be optional are anticipated.

The CDC first introduced the face covering recommendation in early April last year. Gov. Roy Cooper didn’t have North Carolinians follow the guidance through his extensive executive orders until the last Friday in June, nearly three months later.

This April, as vaccination rates rose, the CDC eased its guidelines. The fully vaccinated didn’t need to wear face coverings outside unless in a large crowd of strangers, and in May it went further to say no masks in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Later, the CDC said the fully vaccinated didn’t need masks at schools.

COVID-19 deaths, cases and hospitalizations fell steadily since the heart of winter, but the delta variant this summer has changed the trend. Some public health experts say the relaxed restrictions allowed the unvaccinated to do what they wanted amid an honor system of vaccination status.

Dr. Ali Khan, a former CDC disease investigator who now is dean of the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health, said, “If all the unvaccinated people were responsible and wore mask indoors, we would not be seeing this surge.”

A public health law professor at Georgetown, Lawrence Gostin, echoed the idea.

“It was completely foreseeable that when they (the CDC) made their announcement, masking would no longer be the norm, and that’s exactly what’s happened,” Gostin said.

He said the CDC is viewed as “flip-flooping” because there’s been no widely recognized change in the science. And, he added,

it’s not likely to change the behavior of the people who most need to wear masks.

“I don’t think you can effectively walk that back,” he said.

