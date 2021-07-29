Back to school assistance available Sunday night, courtesy Foundation Church and Smithfield Foods

ELIZABETHTOWN — Back to school assistance is available each of the next two weekends.

Sunday evening at 6 p.m., the Foundation Church is teaming up with Smithfield Foods for a Back to School Bash. It will be held at the Elizabethtown Middle School football field at 1496 U.S. 701.

There is no admission charge. The event is for children in grades kindergarten through eighth.

Available on the supply side, while they last, are backpacks filled with school supplies.

Available on the extra fun side will be inflatable houses, snow cones, hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn and face painting.

Come next weekend, Bladen Community College will host a Back to School Blast! on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at its Dublin campus for Bladen County Schools students.

The event will remind many of the graduation celebration in May. Station areas for students will be set up. Items donated and available for free will include backpacks, school supplies, Polo shirts, hair cuts and a school uniform exchange.

The Bladen County Health Department will be on site with COVID-19 vaccines available.

The college plans to have available educational resources, local sports registration information, and CPR training.

A few other fun activities are also being planned.

More information is available by calling 910-879-5634. The college is at 7418 N.C. 41, just off the roundabout with N.C. 410 near West Bladen High School.

