Bladen C.C. offers application, financial aid assistance Aug. 10-11

DUBLIN — Classes at Bladen Community College will begin Aug. 16.

Applications and registrations are being accepted.

On Aug. 10 and 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the college will offer assistance to those needing help getting started. This includes the application, and financial aid.

The college welcomes prospective students to call the advising center beforehand. The phone number is 910-879-8854, and the email is bccadvising@bladnecc.edu.

The college, through various means to include its Bladen Community College Foundation, has scholarships available. Another resource is the Longleaf Commitment Grant, which could mean a free education for those eligible.

More information is available at the college website: bladencc.edu.

