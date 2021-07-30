Eastpointe schedules webinars in August

BEULAVILLE — Webinar scheduling for Eastpointe, a managed care organization, are set for August.

Susan Baggett will be the presenter for each of the following:

• Aug. 5, 2 p.m.: Managing Dementia-Related Distress with Dolls; this presentation provides a brief overview of dementia and discusses the use of dolls as one tool to decrease distress ,manage behaviors, provide stimulating activity amd engagement, and potentially improve quality of life.

Link is https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItdeCspjMoGdLYzR3M-8EmLu4A_E_Ct8P4.

• Aug. 31, 10 a.m.: Chronic Pain, Depression, & Aging; this provides a brief overview of depression, and discusses relationship of chronic pain to depression. Identifies areas of concern for older adults.

Link is https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEsc-CrrDsqH9LYvvgpPKyMby17XkglQz3S.

Serena Turpin will be the presented for each of the following:

• Aug. 10, 2 p.m.: Understanding Lewy Body Dementia; this presentation is about various symptoms, treatment options and caregiving implications associated with LBD.

Link is https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYoc-mvrjItGdcMPybh6xboxOr4dlyk5sOA.

• Aug. 24, 2 p.m.: Robin’s Wish; this is a documentary, exploring Lewy Body Dementia.

Link is https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lc-morjgoHNeUqGJ0YoccCWMqla-xNcgc.

