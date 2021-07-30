BLADENBORO — A photo exhibition by Terry Wayne Young will be on display at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building starting this weekend and lasting into the fall.

The exhibit opens Sunday and will be in place through Oct. 31. Hours are Saturdays and Sundays, each day from 2 to 4 p.m.

Young, a Bladenboro resident and math teacher at West Bladen High, will be meeting visitors on Aug. 14-15. Raised in Leland, he’s taught at the high school since 2012.

Young has long had an interest in art, and kindled a love for photography while on a Christian mission trip. He says the exhibit will have something for all ages, and takes patrons to places and sights that might be overlooked in this area of the state.

The Bladenboro Historical Society Building is at 818 S. Main St. The art gallery is on the second floor, which was recently painted by volunteers David and Cynthia DiCicco of DC Construction.

More information is available by calling 910-633-7982.

