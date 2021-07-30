ELIZABETHTOWN — Unity Fest 2021 is scheduled over three days on Labor Day weekend.

Unity Fest Inc. bills itself as a nonprofit organization for children, teens, athletes and artists. This year’s event is the second annual.

On Friday, Sept. 3, the event will have live performances; entrepreneur information to include how to start a business, branding and marketing, credit awareness and mental health workshops; Unity Fest 2021 Hall of Fame inductees; a fashion show; art gallery; and a ticketed event that includes participants’ entry, food, masquerade mask, Mardi Gras beads and drinks.

On Sept. 4, a community day will include a school supply drive; live entertainment; games; tournaments of kickball and dodgeball; free lunch for children; vendors; and a Royal Court pageant.

On Sept. 5, the Gospel Xplosion will wrap up the weekend. There will be live performances; guest speakers; a bake off of sweets; and a bike and car show.

A release says the following are needed:

• Children, ages 0-17, to register to be a contestant of Unity Fest Inc. ‘s 2021 Royal Court Pageant.

• Singers, musicians, rappers, poets, groups for live performances.

• Painters, drawers, sculptors, photographers for the art show.

• Models for the fashion show.

• Fashion design and boutique vendors.

• Volunteers.

Donations being accepted include school supplies, book bags, hand sanitizer, masks, donations of services, and monetary donations.

More information, including registration forms, is available at BladenUnityFest.org and on the organization’s social media affiliates.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.