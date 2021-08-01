Coronavirus: July matches January for most deaths in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Ten fatalities citing COVID-19 were logged in Bladen County during July.

The Health Department’s final report of the month on Friday included the 56th death since the pandemic began. There were 259 postive tests recorded for July, and on Friday six people were hospitalized among 185 cases considered active.

Recoveries in the month totaled 163.

The total deaths recorded in July reports matches January, and is four higher than February. In the last nine days of June, four deaths were in the Bladen County Health Department reports — a total of 14 that matches the total in reports from Jan. 2 to Feb. 11.

The case total for July is only behind reports from January (765), December (500), February (324) and June 2020 (271).

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 3,769 positive tests and 3,528 recoveries. Neither the county nor the state adjust numbers for false positives. The first case in the county was announced April 2, 2020, and the first fatality on May 6, 2020.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

Vaccination series are complete for 35 percent of the total population of the county, the state Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 11,485 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 12,864 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 4,914,981 people fully vaccinated and 4,886,247 partially vaccinated. The breakdown statewide of those fully vaccinated is 84 percent for ages 65-and-up, 57 percent for age 18 and up, 55 percent for age 12 and up, and 47 percent for total population.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,221 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,016 in Bladenboro; 464 in Clarkton; 366 in East Arcadia; 212 in White Oak; 203 in Tar Heel; 101 in Council; and 70 in Kelly.

There are 21 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been 17 in Bladenboro; five each in Clarkton and East Arcadia; four in Council; two in White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 13,635 deaths.

• 1,048,076 cases.

• 1,168 hospitalized.

• 14,384,644 tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 947 deaths and 70,287 cases. Cumberland has 330 deaths and 32,397 cases; Robeson has 282 deaths and 17,935 cases; Columbus has 157 deaths and 6,903 cases; Sampson has 114 deaths and 8,413 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,827 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,696 deaths and 74,356 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 56 nursing homes, 23 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and nine other facilities. Of those, three each are in Cumberland and Columbus, and one is in Robeson.

Cumberland has four clusters, Bladen two and Pender one.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.9 percent of the deaths (5,175) and 46.3 percent of the cases (485,721).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 991 deaths and 119,119 positive cases, Gaston County has 446 deaths and 27,868 cases, Rowan County has 316 deaths and 17,786 cases, Cabarrus County has 266 deaths and 23,240 cases, and Union County has 228 deaths and 25,838 cases — a total of 2,247 deaths and 213,851 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 744 deaths and 92,635 cases, Durham County has 239 deaths and 26,382 cases, Johnston County has 242 deaths and 23,261 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,796 cases — a total of 1,326 deaths and 151,047 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 731 deaths and 49,826 cases, Forsyth County has 432 deaths and 37,880 cases, Randolph County has 234 deaths and 15,694 cases, and Davidson County has 205 deaths and 17,423 cases — a total of 1,602 deaths and 120,823 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 34.9 million confirmed cases and 613,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 31.6 million.

There have been more than 198.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.2 million deaths.

