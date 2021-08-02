Construction of a barrier wall greater than 70 feet in depth next up for Chemours

FAYETTEVILLE — Preparation on design and construction of a barrier wall greater than 70 feet in depth is next on the list for Chemours as it works with the state implementing strategy to reduce PFAS emissions.

The company, in a release, says the wall will be more than a mile long running alongside the Cape Fear River at its Fayetteville Works plant. The wall and a pumping system is intended to keep groundwater and “legacy PFAS” from reaching the river. It instead will be captured by interceptor wells, sent to a water treatment facility, and have PFAS removed before discharge.

PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of chemicals that have been in use for decades. The compounds have been used to make consumer products like cookware, food packaging and stain repellents.

A PFAS chemical called GenX and other similar chemicals have contaminated hundreds of private wells in Bladen and Cumberland counties. GenX is manufactured by Chemours at the Bladen County plant, and is a byproduct of processes at the facility.

In animal studies, GenX has been linked to cancer and other diseases, but it isn’t known if the effect is the same on humans. Chemours officials have said the amount of GenX found in wells around its plant is not harmful.

Chemours in June completed construction of the last of four treatment systems. They’ve been tested and are removing more than 80 percent of PFAS. Also in June, the company completed a complex stormwater capture and treatment system expected to remove a minimum of 99 percent of PFAS.

Chemours is already capturing and treating groundwater that expresses itself as steam. That facility started operation Sept. 30, 2020, and has been enhanced in the first two quarters of calendar year 2021.

Dawn Hughes, the plant manager in Bladen County, said the company is working hard to be a good neighbor.

“We take seriously our obligation to manufacture our products responsibly, and fulfilling our commitments toward the reduction of PFAS allows us to continue delivering quality products that the U.S. and the rest of the world depend on,” she said in the release.

The company remains on track to achieve goals in its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Commitment report. Specific toward that end, the release says, is “to reduce air and water process emissions and discharges of fluorinated organic compounds by 99 percent or more by 2030.”

