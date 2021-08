ELIZABETHTOWN — Allan Landry Staten, of Elizabethtown, is among 46 candidates to pass the uniform CPA examination.

A release from the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners said Staten and the others passed the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfied the state’s technical knowledge and skills requirements necessary for CPA licensure.

The candidates must now meet the education, work experience and moral character requirements.